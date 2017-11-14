Brett Eldredge, Kelly Clarkson to Play Cracker Barrel Holiday Concert Series

Filed Under: kelly clarkson, Christmas, holiday, Brett Eldredge, Cracker Barrel, Glow, The Reason, Love So Soft
Brett Eldredge and Kelly Clarkson and have partnered with Cracker Barrel on a new holiday concert series called “Rocking and Stockings.”

The two stars will appear in a string of videos on the restaurant chain’s YouTube channel, singing both holiday classics and their new hits like Clarkson’s “Love So Soft.”

MusicRow reports that fans can expect future videos featuring Clarkson’s hit single “Heat,” her new holiday track “Christmas Eve” and her latest album’s title track “Meaning of Life.”

Meanwhile, Eldredge will perform songs from his new self-titled album like “The Reason”, plus Christmas chestnuts from his 2016 holiday album Glow like “First Noel” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

