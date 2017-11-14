Bill Murray Gives Away Tickets To Fans at Chris Stapleton’s Former Band’s Show

The holiday spirit is alive and well in Bill Murray.

Murray is a well-known fan of Chris Stapleton. In fact, a few years ago a video went around of the actor rocking out at one of Stapleton’s shows.

Well last week, Murray decided to take in a SteelDrivers concert at the Charleston Music Hall in South Carolina. (The SteelDrivers just happen to be Chris Stapleton’s old band.)

Anyway, according to a fan who was there and posted a picture on Reddit, Murray showed up to the concert, headed to the box office, bought every ticket they had left for the show, and then handed them out to all the fans standing in line!

There’s no word on how many tickets he purchased, but we’re sure everyone who got one for free is pretty thankful!