Tim McGraw Gets Emotional Talking About What Music Means to Him

In a new interview, Tim McGraw got surprisingly emotional when talking about what music means to him.

“There are nights when you walk off the stage and you think, ‘I never wanna do that again,’” he said this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning.

“There are those nights. It happens, where you lay down and you think, ‘Why am I doin’ this? Why am I continuing’ to do this?’”

To the surprise of his wife, Faith Hill, who was sitting right next to him, McGraw then teared up.

“But look, it’s been really good to me,” he adds. “Music has brought me everything good that’s happened in my life.”

McGraw went on to say he views music as a “treasure” and “a savior,” among other things.