Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-November 13th

1.

Thousands of people in Western Washington woke up Monday without power as a powerful windstorm moved through the area. Puget Sound Energy reported at least 19,000 outages as of 6 a.m. This is the first of a series of storms set to hit the region this week. A strong front is moving through this morning, packing gusty winds. Areas most susceptible to gusts near 65 mph are along the coast and North Interior where a High Wind Warning has been issued. Areas around Puget Sound will also see windy conditions as a Wind Advisory has been issued, with a few gusts up near 50 mph expected. (Read more KING 5)

2.

The Seattle man who built a replica of Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley in his driveway wants to expand the project. Jon Chambers, a Seattle tech veteran, wrote in a GoFundMe post that he’s trying to include a two-story children’s playhouse in the likeness of Gringotts bank complete with a dragon on top. Chambers wrote he needs some financial help to cover the cost of supplies, as well as the dragon that is being made in Los Angeles that will be shipped to Seattle. The GoFundMe for the project has a goal of $3,000. Diagon Alley, located across the street from Whittier Elementary School in Ballard, was built with the help of 50 volunteers and $2,500 of Chambers’ own money. (Read more from KING 5)

Gringotts is happening right now! A post shared by Jonathan Chambers (@dummaloop) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:47am PST

The #diagonalleyproject windows are about to get a major upgrade thanks to two local children’s book illustrators. A post shared by Jonathan Chambers (@dummaloop) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

3.

Carrie Underwood suffered a broken wrist and other minor injuries Friday after falling at her Nashville home. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall. Fans reached out online to offer support, and Underwood responded, “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world…” Her husband, Mike Fisher, was out of town at the time and, according to her rep, “was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital.” (Read more HERE)

4.

Best job in the world? Cancun.com is hiring a new CEO, a “Cancun Experience Officer”, to spend six months discovering the region and sharing the experience with the world through blogs, videos and social media. The lucky person to snag this job will be paid $10,000 a month, get VIP access to clubs and activities, and have zero living expenses: The CEO will live in the area’s top hotels and resorts for free. To apply for the job, you must craft a 140-character elevator pitch (think, the length of an old tweet), an essay on traveling, and a one-minute video on why you are the best person for the job. You must also provide links to your social media accounts. All applications are due by December 17. You can download an applicant kit HERE — and take a look at videos uploaded by other applicants. (Read more from Fortune)