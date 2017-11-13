Randy Travis and Blake Shelton Defend Garth Brooks

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Anderson East, Blake Shelton, CMA awards, garth brooks, Miranda Lambert, Randy Travis
Randy Travis and Blake Shelton are among many fans & artists defending Garth Brooks after he admitted to lip-syncing during the CMA Awards last week.

“We love ya, @GarthBrooks,” Travis tweeted on Friday.

Travis’ comment was made in response to a similar one from Blake Shelton, who tweeted his love for the legendary entertainer according to The Boot.

“A friend, a man, an artist who gives ALL, always!” Travis writes. “Our family in music should be the 1st to understand.”

Following the ceremony on November 8, Brooks confirmed, “We decided to lip sync it because my voice was just not there and we wanted to represent country music the best we can.”

Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East were quick to criticize Brooks, writing online, “If you can’t sing, then don’t.”

