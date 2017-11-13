Brantley Gilbert and Wife Welcome a Baby Boy

A big congratulations going out to Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber after the couple welcomed their first baby over the weekend.

EXCLUSIVE: Meet baby Barrett! @BrantleyGilbert and wife Amber have welcomed their son https://t.co/buVnKhuLWy — People (@people) November 12, 2017

According to People, the 32-year-old singer and his wife welcomed son Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert, on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Athens, Georgia. The precious bouncing baby boy weighed a respectable 6 lbs., 7 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

“Honestly, I’m just speechless,” Gilbert told People. “Watching the delivery, I don’t even know what to say. Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy.”

As for his name, Brantley explained, “Barrett’s a name we’d had for a very, very long time. We knew we wanted to have a ‘B’ name, and [Barrett’s] something we’ve always had and loved.”

The baby’s hyphenated middle name honors both sides of Brantley and Amber’s family — Hardy comes from Amber’s father’s side, while Clay was the country star’s PaPaw’s middle name.

This is the first child for both parents, and the couple is especially thrilled over his birth due to a long struggle with infertility. After marrying in June 2015, the pair tried for nearly two years to conceive.

So sweet. Congratulations again to the happy family!