Be In The Front Row At KMPS New Country Night Out

This week, 94 IN A ROW in the mornings is not only an hour and a half pack full of your favorite New Country music… it’s also your way to be FRONT ROW at our sold out New Country Night Out at Snoqualmie Casino, starring Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson, and Danielle Bradbery.

Just listen at 8:30am to find out which NCNO artist song you’ll need to listen for during Seth & Kat’s 94 IN A ROW and be Caller 12 at 1-800-464-9436 when you hear it… so you can sit right up front for all the action at the show, served up by BSB, Brown Sugar Bourbon from the Heritage Distilling Co.

Must be 21+ to enter & attend.
