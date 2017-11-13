941ClassOf 2017 Star Carly Pearce Celebrates #1 Song

In 2012, Carly Pearce thought she was witnessing the end of her career after losing a record deal.

She had to take whatever work she could get: from mall jobs at Banana Republic to cleaning Airbnb properties according to Rolling Stone.

But she never gave up. She never stopped writing. She never stopped performing. She never let go of her dream.

Fast forward to 2017: she was the star female performer at the #941ClassOf 2017 show, and now has her first #1 song this week with “Every Little Thing”.

It’s no surprise she was a little emotional – even we are teary-eyed about it! She absolutely deserves it and this is just the beginning for this huge star!

CONGRATS Carly!

This was last night. I don't have words yet, so for now I will leave you with this. #1 #everylittlething pic.twitter.com/Wobbkr6jxp — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) November 13, 2017

I CANT BELIEVE IT YALL! 😭 THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR ALWAYS SUPPORTING ME. I HAVE THE NUMBER 1 SONG ON COUNTRY RADIO!!! #everylittlething pic.twitter.com/aU6JT3lAGe — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) November 13, 2017

Her fans were just as excited!

When you read that “Every Little Thing” (@carlypearce )is #1 on country radio and immediately text your BFF and you’re both this excited: pic.twitter.com/gTfUxbPtfM — Amara Stafford (@themarmar4482) November 13, 2017

If anyone needs me, I’ll be ugly crying because I’m so proud of @carlypearce having THE NUMBER ONE SONG THIS WEEK pic.twitter.com/vqNd3a81Ti — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) November 12, 2017

Gosh. @carlypearce has the #1 song in the country & I have all the happy feels. Beating the odds with the best song.❤️👏🏼 #EveryLittleThing — Bailey (@_baileyjade) November 13, 2017

Looks like @carlypearce got the last word in on that guy! Congrats on your #1 ! #EveryLittleThing 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/NzpWpgtSRR — Rick Daniels (@OnAirWithRick) November 12, 2017