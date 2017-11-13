941ClassOf 2017 Star Carly Pearce Celebrates #1 Song

In 2012, Carly Pearce thought she was witnessing the end of her career after losing a record deal.
She had to take whatever work she could get: from mall jobs at Banana Republic to cleaning Airbnb properties according to Rolling Stone.
But she never gave up. She never stopped writing. She never stopped performing. She never let go of her dream.
Fast forward to 2017: she was the star female performer at the #941ClassOf 2017 show, and now has her first #1 song this week with “Every Little Thing”.
It’s no surprise she was a little emotional – even we are teary-eyed about it! She absolutely deserves it and this is just the beginning for this huge star!
CONGRATS Carly!
Her fans were just as excited!