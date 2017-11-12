Is Blake Shelton People’s Sexiest Man Alive?!?

Rumor has it that Blake Shelton will grace the cover of People Magazine this Wednesday as their 2017 Sexiest Man Alive! That’s a nomination we can support 100%! I mean seriously, have you seen Blake? ; )

He’s expected to grace the cover of the magazine’s annual issue when it hits newsstands this Wednesday. The official announcement, however, will be made one day before.

The 41-year-old would be the first country music star to receive the title.

Fans of ‘The Voice’ know that Adam Levine loves giving his fellow coach a hard time, plus Adam also trolled Blake by sending him a copy of his Sexiest Man Alive cover that was almost twice as tall as Blake so we can only image what Blake will do to retaliate.

