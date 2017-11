The lineup for Watershed at the Gorge is here!

The Headliners:

Luke Bryan

Toby Keith

Brad Paisley

Also on the bill:

Thompson Square

Kip Moore

Chris Young

Lee Brice

Blackberry Smoke

Chris Cagle

Terri Clark

Neil McCoy

Drake White

Maggie Rose

Chase Rice

More will be announced down the road along with a finalized schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday March 15th at 10 am.