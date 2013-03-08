Pictures From Last Year’s Watershed [Galleries]

Watershed 2012: Day 1

Dierks Bentley, Dwight Yoakam, Kix Brooks, Johnny Reid, Steve Holy, Supersuckers Country, Brent Amaker, Cale Moon, and Country Line perform for the first day of the three day Watershed Festival 2012 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA.

Watershed 2012: Day 2

Miranda Lambert, Tracy Lawrence, Sara Eans, Uncle Kracker, Thomas Rhett, Johnny Reid, Jon Pardi, Dusty 45’s, Guns of Nevada, Aces Up, The Ryan Larsen Band, and Paulina Jayne perform for the second day of Watershed Festival 2012 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA.

Watershed 2012: Day 3

Blake Shelton, Brantley Gilbert, Thompson Square, Thomas Rhett, Reckless Kelly, Morgan Frazier, Vince Mira, One More Girl, Rae Solomon, and Lock Stock and Barrel perform for the third day of Watershed Festival 2012 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA.