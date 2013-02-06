Tommy And Joe Talk With Tim McGraw

Filed Under: Johnson and Johnson, Star Wars, Tim Mcgraw, tommy and joe
Photo Credit: Nigel Parry

Country Superstar Tim McGraw chatted it up with KMPS Morning hosts Tommy and Joe Johnson Wednesday morning to talk Two Lanes of Freedom (his new album) and plenty of other topics going on in the world of McGraw.

And, we don’t know how these rumors got started (…or do we?), but we absolutely had to ask what Tim’s role in the next Star Wars film would be — or if there was even a role to discuss. The answer is right here!

If you can’t get enough McGraw, we also have an exclusive interview he did with Kurt Wolff of Radio.com right here.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live