Tommy And Joe Talk With Tim McGraw

Country Superstar Tim McGraw chatted it up with KMPS Morning hosts Tommy and Joe Johnson Wednesday morning to talk Two Lanes of Freedom (his new album) and plenty of other topics going on in the world of McGraw.

And, we don’t know how these rumors got started (…or do we?), but we absolutely had to ask what Tim’s role in the next Star Wars film would be — or if there was even a role to discuss. The answer is right here!

If you can’t get enough McGraw, we also have an exclusive interview he did with Kurt Wolff of Radio.com right here.