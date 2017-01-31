94.1 KMPS is Seattle’s #1 Christmas Music Station
‘Count on Country’ to Air on Giving Tuesday, Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims
This hour long special on Nov. 28th at 12p.m. is dedicated to raising awareness for the Las Vegas Victims' Fund.
Brantley Gilbert Has a Lot to Be Thankful For This Year
Brantley Gilbert is celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a father this year, so he’s feeling the gratitude even more than usual.
Keith Urban's First Thanksgiving: 'I Couldn’t Believe the Volume of Food'
The Australian country star was not ready when it came to his first American Thanksgiving.